Inspector Rishi and Top 10 trending web series streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 21, 2024
Fallout is the top trending web series on Amazon Prime Video set in an apocalyptic world, based on the Fallout game.
Inspector Rishi follows Rishi alongside his two subinspectors investigating mysterious murders in a village.
Young Sheldon is a prequel to the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, focusing on Sheldon Cooper's childhood.
Marry My Husband follows a woman who goes back in time to change her future to seek a revenge.
Farzi is a crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor following a small-time artist entangled in scam of making fake currency.
Mirzapur is a gritty and action-packed series set in the Uttar Pradesh mafia underworld.
Panchayat is a light-hearted story about a young engineering graduate who reluctantly takes a government job in a rural village.
The Family Man is about a seemingly ordinary man juggling his secret life as a special agent with his family responsibilities.
Poacher is a mini-series that uncovers the devastating effects of illegal poaching activities.
Indian Police Force is a high-octane series following Officer Kabir Malik trying to take down a terrorist.
