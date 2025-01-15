Interstellar, The Martian and more; top 10 sci-fi adventure movies to watch on Prime Video
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2025
From dystopian future to intergalactic battles, there is a set of sci-fi adventure films that will transport you to new and exciting worlds. Here is a list of such movies to watch on Prime Video.
Interstellar- Starring Matthew McConaughey, the story is set in the dystopian future where the earth is dying and a group of people is sent to a wormhole to search for a new home for mankind.
The Tomorrow War- The film revolves around a group of time travellers who are sent for the year 2051 to warn the present mankind about the global war against alien species.
Alien-Romulus- Directed by Fede Álvarez, the film is set in 2142. It follows a group of young space colonists who while scavenging the space run into the most terrifying life form.
Oblivion- The film is about the time when the earth has been ravaged by war. It follows Jack, a drone repairman who questions his identity after he rescues a woman who he keeps seeing in his dreams.
A Quiet Place-Day One- The apocalyptic horror film focuses on Sam, a young woman who is trapped in New York when the city is invaded by aliens with ultra sensitive hearing.
The Endless- The film is about Justin and Aaron, who years after escaping a cult, receive a cryptic message which makes them revisit it. Things take a turn when they try to find out the reason for the message.
Arrival- This film is about Louise Banks, a linguist enlisted by the United States Army to discover how to communicate with extraterrestrials who have arrived on Earth, before tensions lead to war.
Dune: Part Two- This Denis Villeneuve film centres on Paul who unites with Fremen people of the desert to take revenge on conspirators who destroyed his family.
2001-A Space Odyssey- The story is about a voyage by astronauts, scientists, and the sentient supercomputer HAL 9000 to Jupiter to investigate an alien monolith.
The Martian- The story is about an astronaut's struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind and NASA's efforts to return him to Earth.
