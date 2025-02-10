Meem Se Mohabbat to Ishq Murshid; Top 10 light hearted Pakistani dramas to lift your spirits

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2025

Here’s a list of top light hearted Pakistani dramas to lift up your mood

Chand Tara centers on two individuals of the same name who madly love each other.

Ishq Murshid centers on a man who changes his identity for the love of his life.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around two individuals who have to overcome hurdles to be together.

Kuch Ankahi follows two individuals working in the same business.

Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around Roshini and her boss.

Hum Tum follows two neighbours who consider each other as their competition.

Fairy Tale centers on Umeed who participates in a game show so as to win money.

Suno Chanda centers on two cousins who have different goals in life but are forced into marriage.

Ishq Jalebi follows an unusual family reunion at Muhammad Boota’s residence.

Kala Doriya is a romance comedy drama that features Osman Khalid Butt and Sana Javed.

