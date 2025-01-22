Iqtidar to Meem Se Mohobbat; Top 10 Pakistani Dramas You Must-Watch
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 22, 2025
Pakistani dramas have found a massive fan following, courtesy flawless performances and convincing scripts.
Qarz e Jaan features an impressive cast including superstar Yumna Zaidi, Usama Khan and Nameer Khan.
Aye Ishq e Junoon features excellent chemistry between Ushna Shah and Sheheryar Munawar.
Sunn Mere Dil follows the love triangle between Sadaf, Bilal Abdullah, Hamsha and Ammar.
Meem Se Mohabbat
Iqtidar follows Mehru, a brave young girl who is trapped by a corrupt politician.
Duniyapur revolves around the story of rivalry between two groups.
Hijr surrounds the story of passion, sacrifice and rediscovering lost bonds.
Dil Ik Shehar e Junoon features Aiza Awan and Alee Hassan Shah.
Bharam revolves around the story of a woman caught in the web of love, trust and betrayal.
Bajjo is a gripping family drama that features Hashaam Khan, Arez Ahmed and Sana Askari.
