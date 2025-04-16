Iqtidar to Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Kaffara; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with rich male leads

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2025

Here’s the list of romantic Pakistani dramas with rich male leads

Ishq Murshid revolves around a man who changes his identity to win over a girl he loves.

Humsafar revolves around a girl who marries her cousin to fulfill her last wish.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahajabeen who is harassed by her father-in-law.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a wealthy man who is madly in love with an ordinary girl.

Jaan Nisar revolves around a man who falls in love with an ordinary girl.

Parizaad revolves around a man who is rejected by his friends and family because of his complexion.

Iqtidar revolves around an ordinary girl who seeks out to take revenge on her brother.

Kaffara revolves around a rich boy who falls in love with an ordinary girl who is mistreated by her family.

Ye Raha Dil follows a bubbly young girl who is looted by her friends.

Yakeen Ka Safar follows a girl who is mistreated by her brother after the death of her parents.

