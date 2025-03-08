Ishq e laa to Yaqeen ka Safar; Top 10 popular Pakistani dramas of Sajal Ali
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 08, 2025
Here’s list of Sajal Ali popular Pakistani dramas you need to watch
Alif revolves around a man who sets out on the self discovery journey.
Sinf e Aahan revolves around the stories of women in Pak army.
Kuch Ankahi centers around a girl who works hard for her family.
Yaqeen Ka Safar centers around a girl who is mistreated by her family.
Zard Patton Ka Bunn follows a girl who challenges the set stereotype of the society.
Yeh Dil Mera centers around a girl who is suffering from childhood trauma.
O Rangreza revolves around the story of Qasim and Sassi.
Dil Wali Gali Mein follows a cute love story of a college boy and girl.
Aangan is a 2018 release family drama that is set before partition.
