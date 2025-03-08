Ishq e laa to Yaqeen ka Safar; Top 10 popular Pakistani dramas of Sajal Ali

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2025

Here’s list of Sajal Ali popular Pakistani dramas you need to watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alif revolves around a man who sets out on the self discovery journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sinf e Aahan revolves around the stories of women in Pak army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Ankahi centers around a girl who works hard for her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaqeen Ka Safar centers around a girl who is mistreated by her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zard Patton Ka Bunn follows a girl who challenges the set stereotype of the society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Dil Mera centers around a girl who is suffering from childhood trauma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

O Rangreza revolves around the story of Qasim and Sassi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Wali Gali Mein follows a cute love story of a college boy and girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aangan is a 2018 release family drama that is set before partition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Wali Gali Mein follows a cute love story of a college boy and girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif’s ethnic looks that prove she’s the ultimate desi queen

 

 Find Out More