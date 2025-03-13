Jaan-e-Jahan to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that are the ultimate romantic escape

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2025

Here’s a list of top romantic Pakistani dramas that will surely give you butterflies in your stomach.

Iqtidar revolves around a girl who seeks justice against powerful people.

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around two individuals who secretly love each other.

Hum Tum follows two neighbours who consider each other as competition.

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are tied into marriage.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around a girl who marries his college mate.

Mere Humsafar revolves around a girl whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.

Humsafar follows two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wishes.

Tere Bin follows Meerab and Murtasim who have to overcome hurdles to be together.

Kuch Ankahi is about two individuals who consider each other as competition.

Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who is trapped in fake love.

