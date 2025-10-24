Jaan-e-Jahan to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will melt your heart

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2025

Jaan-e-Jahan is about a plot in which a stepmother poisons her husband.

Mere Humsafar is about a girl who suffers greatly at the hands of her family.

Humsafar is about two people who think it is better to marry each other than to oppose their parents.

Tere Bin is the story of Meerab and Murtasim, two people forced into a marriage they do not want.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum narrates the tale of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai portrays Harron and Kashaf, two people who cannot stand each other but eventually marry.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is the story of a rich man who is crazy about a simple girl.

Kaffara shows the journey of a boy who is smitten with a girl from the middle class.

Iqtidar is the story of a girl who fights against the powerful to get justice for her brother.

Jaan Nisar is about a man who loves a woman who has been deceived by her lover.

