Jaan-e-Jahan to Mere Humsafar: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will melt your heart

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2025

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around the story of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

Mere Humsafar centers around a girl who is tortured by her family.

Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a girl who is harassed by her boss.

Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a man who is poisoned by his stepmother.

Meem Se Mohabbat centers around two individuals who differ in personality but are perfect for each other.

Suno Chanda follows two cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.

Jaan Nisar follows a man who falls in love with a girl who is cheated by the man she loves.

Iqtidar centers around a girl who seeks justice for her brother against powerful people.

Humsafar revolves around two individuals who agree to marry each other to fulfill their parents' wishes.

Tere Bin centers around Meerab and Murtasim, who are forced to marry each other.

