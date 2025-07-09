Jaan-e-Jahan to Mere Humsafar: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will melt your heart
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2025
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around the story of Mustafa and Sharjeena.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar centers around a girl who is tortured by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a girl who is harassed by her boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a man who is poisoned by his stepmother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meem Se Mohabbat centers around two individuals who differ in personality but are perfect for each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda follows two cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan Nisar follows a man who falls in love with a girl who is cheated by the man she loves.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar centers around a girl who seeks justice for her brother against powerful people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who agree to marry each other to fulfill their parents' wishes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin centers around Meerab and Murtasim, who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Stylish Women's Kurta Sets with Dupatta to Shop in 2025
Find Out More