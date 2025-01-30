Jaan-e-Jahan to Namak Halal; Top 10 Pakistani drama with most twisted endings

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

Take a look at top Pakistani dramas that blow your mind with their twisted endings.

Yeh Dil Mera follows a young man who wants to take revenge from the person responsible for killing his family.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a son of a rich man who madly loves a middle class girl.

Parizaad revolves around a man with the same name who is mistreated by his family.

Tere Bin follows Meerab and Mutasim who are forced to marry each other.

Namak Haram centers on a man who wants to take revenge from his employer.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum focuses on Mustafa and Sharjeena who struggle to live a life together.

Gentleman follows a gangster who wants to leave everything to be with the girl he loves.

Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two individuals deeply in love with each other.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows two innocent individuals who are exploited by people.

Dar Si Jati Hai Sila revolves around a young girl harassed by one of his family members.

