Jaan-e-Jahan to Namak Halal; Top 10 Pakistani drama with most twisted endings
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 30, 2025
Take a look at top Pakistani dramas that blow your mind with their twisted endings.
Yeh Dil Mera follows a young man who wants to take revenge from the person responsible for killing his family.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a son of a rich man who madly loves a middle class girl.
Parizaad revolves around a man with the same name who is mistreated by his family.
Tere Bin follows Meerab and Mutasim who are forced to marry each other.
Namak Haram centers on a man who wants to take revenge from his employer.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum focuses on Mustafa and Sharjeena who struggle to live a life together.
Gentleman follows a gangster who wants to leave everything to be with the girl he loves.
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two individuals deeply in love with each other.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows two innocent individuals who are exploited by people.
Dar Si Jati Hai Sila revolves around a young girl harassed by one of his family members.
