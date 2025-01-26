Jaane Jaan to Badla; 10 best psychological thriller Hindi films to watch on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 26, 2025
With twists plot and sudden turn of story, these movies will keep you guessing till the end.
Jaane Jaan follows a crime committed by a single mother and her daughter. Amid the police investigation, a neighbor helps them to cover up the crime.
Karthik Calling Karthik revolves around Karthik, an introvert who is always ridiculed by his boss. However, one day he receives a call from a stranger who changed his life.
Qala is about a talented and aspiring singer who is haunted by her past, a domineering mother and the voices of doubt within her.
Game Over focuses on a game designer Swapna who suffers from PTSD. However, her life turns upside down when a serial killer enters her house making her play a twisted game.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within centers on inspector Shekhawat whose son died recently and is dealing with depression and has to investigate a high profile murder case with the help of a prostitute.
Badla follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover.
Hit: The First Case focuses on Vikram, a cop who is battling with his own traumatic past. He sets for a mysterious disappearance of a girl.
The Girl on the Train is about Mira Kapoor, an alcoholic and troubled divorcee who gets embroiled in a big murder investigation.
Haseen Dillruba is about a woman who is suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage, while investigating the police looking for clues to arrest her.
The Body is about the disappearance of a powerful businesswoman where a police inspector is tasked to investigate it. After he starts to investigate, he realises there is more to it.
