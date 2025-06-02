Jaat, Stolen and more top OTT releases of this week (June 2-June 8)
Nikita Thakkar
| Jun 02, 2025
Tourist Family is a Tamil comedy drama that revolves around a family that takes refuge in India after fleeing from Sri Lanka. The film is now on JioHotstar.
One of Them Days began streaming on Netflix from June 2. The story is about two friends struggling to find the rent money.
Abhishek Banerjee's new crime drama Stolen will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.
Stick starring Owen Wilson is a sports comedy drama revolving around a golf mentor and his protégé. It will stream on Apple TV from June 4.
The next season of Ginny & Georgia will begin streaming on Netflix from June 5.
Sunny Deol's action entertainer Jaat is also going to have its OTT release on Netflix on June 5.
Tires season 2 is coming to Netflix on June 5. It is about Will trying to turn around his father's auto repair chain.
The upcoming Netflix series Straw is about a single mother trying to navigate through the hardships and unfortunate events. It will stream on OTT from June 6.
Australian series The Survivors will stream on Netflix from June 6. It is adapted from Jane Harper's book.
As per reports, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 6.
