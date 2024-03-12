Jab We Met and Top 10 sweet love stories on JioCinema, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Jab We Met on Amazon Prime Video will make you fall in love with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's character.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na on Netflix is one of the best rom-coms.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video will keep you glued to the film.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in main roles. Watch on JioCinema.
Barfi on Netflix is a movie about finding love after heartbreak.
Khoobsurat on Netflix features Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan in main roles.
Love and Basketball on Amazon Prime Video is about the competition between two lovebirds.
Pride and Prejudice on Netflix will leave you emotional.
The Wedding Date on Apple TV+ will keep you hooked to the screens.
Pretty Woman on Amazon Prime Video stars Julia Roberts, Richard Gere.
Socha Na Tha stars Ayesha Takia and Abhay Deol in main roles. Watch on ZEE5.
