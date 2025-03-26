Jab We Met to Chennai Express; TOP 10 Bollywood movies that will trigger your travel spirit

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2025

Here is a list of movies to watch.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix) follows three friends Kabir, Imran and Arjun,who take on a vacation in Spain before Kabir’s marriage. The trip turns out to heal wounds and fall in love with life.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Prime Video) centres around Naina, a studious girl, who yearns for some fun. A chance meeting with an old classmate, Aditi, leads to a trip that changes her life forever.

Dil Chahta Hai (Prime Video) is about three close friends who are separated after college due to their different approaches towards relationships.

Jab We Met (JioHotstar) focuses on Aditya, a heartbroken tycoon on the verge of committing suicide, aimlessly boards a train. He meets Geet, a bubbly girl who plans to elope with her lover.

Chennai Express (YouTube) projects on Rahul, a young man, who sets out to immerse his grandfather’s ashes. However, he helps Meena, a runaway bride, board a train.

Piku (SonyLIV) tells the story of Piku, an architect, who has a nagging father. Despite their different ideologies, the two decide to go on a road trip.

Queen (Netflix) follows Rani who is devastated after her fiance leaves her just before the wedding. Undeterred, she decides to go on their honeymoon alone.

Tamasha (ZEE5) revolves around Ved and Tara who fall in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decide to keep their real identities undisclosed. When Tara returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved.

Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix) follows Kamal and Neelam who invite their family and friends on a cruise for their 30th anniversary.

Barfi! (Prime Video) centers around Barfi, a deaf-mute young man who forms an odd relationship two girls, the beautiful Shruti and the autistic Jhilmil

