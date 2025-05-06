Jab We Met to Dil Toh Pagal Hai; TOP 10 romantic Bollywood movies that redefined love
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Prime Video) is about Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and the two fall in love.
Jab We Met (JioHotstar) projects on Aditya, a heartbroken tycoon who aimlessly boards a train and meets Geet, a bubbly girl who plans to elope with her lover.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Netflix) centres around a tomboyish Anjali who loves Rahul, her best college pal, but is anguished when he decides to wed Tina, a fellow collegian.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix) tells the story of Naina, a studious girl, who yearns for some fun. A chance meeting with an old classmate leads to a trip that changes her life forever.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (Prime Video) projects on Naina, who finds herself a new person when Aman walks into her life. Even though she loves him, Aman claims to be a married man.
Aashiqui 2 (Prime Video) follows Rahul, a singing sensation, who falls in love with Aarohi, a woman who sings in a bar.
Maine Pyaar Kiya (ZEE5) focuses on Prem and Suman falling in love with each other, only to be torn apart by family differences. However, Suman's father is willing to give Prem one last chance.
Silsila (Prime Video) depicts the story of Amit, who sacrifices his love and gets married to his deceased brother's pregnant fiancée.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai (Prime Video) follows Rahul, a director of a dance troupe, and one of whose members is secretly in love with him. However, he gets attracted to Pooja, who is engaged to Ajay.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (ZEE5) is about Prem meeting his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law, Nisha, and the two fall in love. However, fate has other plans for the lovers.
