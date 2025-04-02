Jab We Met to Wake Up Sid and Golmaal; Top 10 summer movies worth watching on SonyLIV, Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2025
Summer Movies 2025: Here is the list of best summer movies to watch on OTT.
Jab We Met revolves around a bubbly young girl and a depressed young boss. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Wake Up Sid revolves around Sid, an aimless man whose life takes a turn when he fails in graduation. It is on Netflix.
Khosla Ka Ghosla follows a family who dreams of owning their own house. It is available on JioHotstar.
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited revolves around four runaway loafers who seek refuge in a bungalow owned by a blind couple. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Piku highlights the beautiful story of the daughter-father duo. It is available on SonyLIV.
Cocktail revolves around the love story amidst three friends. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani centers around a group of friends who cherish their old memories. It is on Netflix.
Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge follows the story of Raj and Simran who develop feelings for one another while on a trip. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Chupke Chupke is a comedy film that follows Parimal who decides to play a joke on his brother. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. revolves around the story of a gangster Munna and his sidekick Circuit. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
