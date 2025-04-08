Jack Reacher to The A-Team; TOP 10 action thrillers to watch if you love Mission Impossible
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Jack Reacher (Prime Video) centers around investigator Jack Reacher, who is called upon to aid in a homicide investigation involving a trained military sniper.
Jason Bourne (Prime Video) projects on Jason who is recovering from amnesia, goes into hiding. However, the director of the CIA, forced him to reveal himself.
Salt (MX Player) follows CIA agent Evelyn Salt whose life takes an ugly turn when she is accused of planning the assassination of the Russian president.
The Man From U.N.C.L.E (Prime Video) is about a CIA agent and a KGB operative, who must set aside their differences and work together.
Red (Prime Video) focuses on Francis Moses, a retired black-ops agent, who learns that his life is under threat from an assassin. In a bid to protect himself, he reunites with his old team to nab the man.
The A-Team (Prime Video) centers around a Special Forces team who, imprisoned for a crime they did not commit, escapes and sets out to clear their names.
Extraction (Netflix) is about Tyler, a ruthless mercenary, accepts the offer of rescuing an Indian crime lord's teenage son from Bangladesh.
John Wick: Chapter 1 (Prime Video) follows John Wick, a retired hitman who is forced to return to his old ways after a group of Russian gangsters steals his car and kills his puppy.
Triple Frontier (Netflix) revolves around a group of former U.S. Army Delta Force operators who reunite to plan a heist of a South American crime lord Gabriel Martin Lorea.
Skyfall (Prime Video) centers around an ex-MI6 agent who steals a hard drive with top-secret information to carry out a vendetta on Bond's overseer.
