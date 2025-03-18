Jacob's Ladder to Under the Skin; TOP 10 arthouse horror movies that will disturb your sanity
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 18, 2025
Here is a list of arthouse horror movies to watch.
Eraserhead (Prime Video) revolves around Henry who works in a gloomy industrial company discovers that he has become a father and the baby turns out to be a mutant lizard.
Under the Skin (Netflix) centers around a woman who drives her van through the streets of Scotland and seduces a lonely man. However, the man is unaware of her true identity.
Evolution (Prime Video) projects on Nicholas, a young boy who lives by a sea-side town. When he sees a dead body in the ocean, he begins to question his surroundings.
Possession (Prime Video) follows Mark who suspects his wife is having an affair and asks for a divorce. Soon, he begins an affair with his son’s teacher who looks like his wife.
Jacob's Ladder (Prime Video) is about a postal worker who is haunted by flashbacks from his earlier marriage, his torturous days of duty during the Vietnam War and his now-dead son.
Antichrist (Prime Video) focuses on a couple who retreats to their cabin in the woods in hopes to repair their troubled marriage. However, nature takes a turn from bad to worse.
Audition (Prime Video) centers around a middle-aged widower who enlists the help of his film producer friend to stage a fake audition to meet a new girlfriend.
The Witch (Prime Video), set in the 17th century, follows a Puritan family sets up a farm by the edge of a huge remote forest where no other family lives. Soon, sinister forces start haunting them.
Crimes of the Future (Prime Video) follows Caprice and his partner Saul Tenser, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs, when human species adapt to a synthetic environment.
Videodrome (Prime Video) revolves around Max, a television programmer who stumbles upon a show that leaves a subliminal impact on the viewers and embarks on a hallucinatory journey.
