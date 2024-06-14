Jatt & Juliet and other must-watch Hindi-Punjabi comedy flicks on OTT
Jun 14, 2024
Jatt & Juliet follows a carefree Punjabi guy, and an ambitious girl aiming to study in Canada, clash and then form a bond as they pursue their dreams abroad. On Prime Video.
The third part of Jatt & Juliet is much awaited and will be released soon.
Carry On Jatta, chaos ensues when a man marries a girl without revealing that he is already pretending to be someone else to live in his friend’s house. On Prime Video.
Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan follows a groom loses his eyesight just days before his wedding as he tries to keep the condition a secret. On Prime Video.
Shadaa, a wedding photographer, who is unlucky in love, meets the perfect woman but complications arise soon. On Jio Cinema.
Manje Bistre revolves around preparations for a grand Punjabi wedding, a man falls for a guest and tries to win her heart amidst the chaos. On YouTube.
Nikka Zaildar, a student falls in love with a girl from his college and devises elaborate plans to win. On Prime Video.
Singh Is Kinng follows a fun-loving and bumbling Sikh man from Punjab travels to Australia to bring back a fellow villager. On Prime Video.
Son of Sardaar, a man returns to his ancestral village and discovers he's caught in a fight between families. On Hotstar.
Yamla Pagla Deewana, a man reunites with his estranged father and brother, leading to a series of comic adventures. On Jio Cinema.
