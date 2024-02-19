Jawan, Animal and other Top 8 Pan India movies you can enjoy on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

Dangal starring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most loved films. The 2016 movie is available to rent on Apple TV. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is one amazing watch. It revived his career after a break. Watch Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK did Jawan with Atlee. It is SRK's highest-grossing movie ever. Jawan highlighted so many social issues from all corners of the country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Jawan only on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas, Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali 2 is on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, in different languages. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is THIS movie that made Prabhas a Pan-India star. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eega also known as Makkhi is one of the Pan-India movies from the South. Nani, Samantha and Sudeep starrer is on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal minted Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office. It is RK's biggest film ever. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol Triptii Dimri starrer movie is on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR is another pan-India movie by SS Rajamouli. It also won an Oscar for Best original song. RRR is on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swades showcased diversity in Pan-India and how. It might not have worked so well upon release but it is most loved movies. Check it out on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the highest-grossing movies ever. Yash starrer is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Robot or Enthiran is on YouTube. Watch Rajinikanth as a robot. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding functions: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani stun in Anamika Khanna

 

 Find Out More