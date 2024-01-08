Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich and other Top 10 true crime documentaries on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a documentary about how sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his horrible business. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich is the documentary of Ghislaine Maxwell and her sex-trafficking campaign, who was also an accomplice of Jeffrey Espstein. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cartel insiders reveal scary details behind the murder and kidnapping of a DEA Agent in The Last Narc on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Worst Roommate Ever follows 3 stories of people who had to live with the absolute worst as roommates. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Murder of Meredith Kercher takes us on the journey from the murder of the student to the 6 year long trial. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hunt for Veerappan is a web series about the 20 year long manhunt of the South Indian smuggler. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers is about the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez who were accused of murdering their own wealthy parents. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elizabeth Kendall, former girlfriend of Ted Bundy and their daughter finally come out and reveal their experience of living with a serial killer on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths takes a dive into the truths and theories about the case of 11 family member’s deaths in Delhi. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea follows Yoo Young-chul who hammered his victims to death in Seoul, Korea. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 spectacular period dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Find Out More