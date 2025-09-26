Suspicious Partner to Welcome to Samdal-ri: Top 10 popular K-dramas of Ji Chang Wook on OTT

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2025

The Worst of Evil revolves around a police officer who goes undercover to uncover mega crime. It is on JioHotstar.

Healer follows Kim Moon-Ho, a popular reporter who happens to know the truth of a case. It is on Prime Video

Welcome to Samdal-ri, centered around a photographer who returns to her hometown and meets her childhood friend. It is on Netflix.

Gangnam B-Side follows Jae-Hee, who knows the secret behind mysterious disappearances. It is on JioHotstar.

Backstreet Rookie revolves around a former troublemaker who applies for jobs. It is on Viki.

Lovestruck in the City centers around a passionate architect who falls in love with a free-spirited woman. It is on Netflix.

Queen Woo highlights the story of a queen who must marry a power-hungry prince after her husband’s death. It is on Prime Video.

Empress Ki follows a warrior girl who is a servant at the Mongol Yuan court. It is on Netflix.

Suspicious Partner follows a young woman who grows close to a prosecutor. It is on MX Player.

The K2 revolves around highly trained special ops agents who are charged with protecting a girl. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

