Jigra, Agni, Amaran and more new OTT releases of this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 04, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's movie Jigra is coming to Netflix on December 6. It is thrilling, violent and yet full of emotions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu starrer Agni is coming to Amazon Prime Video on December 6. It is about the firefighters of Mumbai who are the unsung heroes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil war film Amaran is coming to OTT on December 5. Sivakarthikeyan's movie will premiere on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sticky is coming to Amazon Prime Video on December 5. It is a dark comedy series allegedly revolving around the Maple Syrup Heist in Canada.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SonyLIV is soon to present the second volume of its hits web series Tanaav. The series that is a remake of Fauda will release on December 6.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Epic biblical film will premiere on Netflix on December 6. There is great anticipation around the film starring Noa Cohen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Doves is a Netflix limited web series releasing on December 5. It has a rating of 7 on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Skeleton Crew web series is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar this week. It is about four kids who make an unusual discovery about a mysterious galaxy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Light Shop is a K-drama releasing on Disney+Hotstar on December 5. It is based on a webtoon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maeri is a story of a mother who seeks justice for daughter in an assault case. Watch it on Zee5 from December 6.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Unbeatable Deals: Lounge Suits for Women at Up to 80% OFF in Myntra's End of Reason Sale!
Find Out More