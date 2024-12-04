Jigra, Agni, Amaran and more new OTT releases of this week

Dec 04, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's movie Jigra is coming to Netflix on December 6. It is thrilling, violent and yet full of emotions.

Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu starrer Agni is coming to Amazon Prime Video on December 6. It is about the firefighters of Mumbai who are the unsung heroes.

Tamil war film Amaran is coming to OTT on December 5. Sivakarthikeyan's movie will premiere on Netflix.

The Sticky is coming to Amazon Prime Video on December 5. It is a dark comedy series allegedly revolving around the Maple Syrup Heist in Canada.

SonyLIV is soon to present the second volume of its hits web series Tanaav. The series that is a remake of Fauda will release on December 6.

Epic biblical film will premiere on Netflix on December 6. There is great anticipation around the film starring Noa Cohen.

Black Doves is a Netflix limited web series releasing on December 5. It has a rating of 7 on IMDb.

Skeleton Crew web series is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar this week. It is about four kids who make an unusual discovery about a mysterious galaxy.

Light Shop is a K-drama releasing on Disney+Hotstar on December 5. It is based on a webtoon.

Maeri is a story of a mother who seeks justice for daughter in an assault case. Watch it on Zee5 from December 6.

