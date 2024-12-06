Jigra to Tanaav season 2: Top Friday OTT releases (December 6) that will make your weekend interesting
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 06, 2024
Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina streams on Netflix from December 6. It is about a sister going to lengths to save her brother.
The second season of Tanaav, a web series inspired by Fauda, releases on SonyLIV on December 6. It has action, thrill, violence and more.
Agni starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Jitendra Joshi is about daredevil firefighters. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video.
Biggest Heist Ever is documentary based on Heather 'Razzlekhan' Morgan and Ilya 'Dutch' Lichtenstein popularly known as 'Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde'. It is up on Netflix for all to watch.
The Sticky is about a maple syrup farmer who plans a big heist. Watch the comedy drama on Amazon Prime Video.
A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter brings a variety of music special in celebration of the upcoming Holiday season.
Fly Me To The Moon on Apple TV+ stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the lead. It is a comedy drama about characters staging a fake moon landing for NASA.
Maeri premieres on Zee5 on December 6. The story is about a mother who plans to bring justice to daughter after she faces sexual assault.
Echoes of the Past is an Egyptian drama revolving around a man trying to prove his innocence after being accused of murdering his sister. It streams on Netflix.
Mary is a biblical film narrating the story of mother of Jesus Christ. Watch it on Netflix from December 6.
