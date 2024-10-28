Joker: Folie à Deux and more Top 7 new OTT releases of this week (Oct 28 to Nov 3)
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 28, 2024
Joker: Folie à Deux will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from October 29. The film did not received good reviews and will be available on OTT soon after release.
Pa Ranjith's movie Thangalaan starring Vikram will be available on Netflix from October 31.
Somebody Somewhere season 3 is now streaming on JioCinema. It premiered on October 28.
Malayalam psychological drama Kishkindha Kaandam will be begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on November 1.
Mithya: The Dark Chapter starring Huma Qureshi and others will begin streaming on November 1 on Zee5.
From October 31, fans will be able to see The Diplomat season 2 on Netflix. U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler will be back juggling another crisis.
Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words will be up to watch on Amazon Prime Video from October 31. It is a documentary about the Grammy Award winning rapper.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will take you back into the magical world on October 30. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar.
The Manhattan Alien Abduction will release on Netflix on October 30. It is about a woman who claimed that she was abducted by an alien.
Time Cut will be available on October 30. It is about a teenage who is pushed back in time.
