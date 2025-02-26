Ju-on: The Grudge to Ringu; Top 10 paranormal thrillers you should never dare to watch alone
Here’s a list of some top bone chilling paranormal films that you should never dare to watch alone
Ju-on: The Grudge revolves around a mysterious spirit who kills everyone who dares to enter the house.
Ringu revolves around Reiko, a reporter who sets out on the mission to know what happened to his niece and her friends.
The Exorcist follows a young girl who is possessed by a mysterious entity.
Shutter follows a couple named Jane and Tun who run over a girl in an accident.
Poltergeist revolves around a family’s home that becomes the center of paranormal activities.
The Others follows a woman who lives with her photosensitive children.
Paranormal Activity follows a couple who moves to a new house that is haunted.
Drag Me to Hell centers around a loan officer who is cursed by an old woman.
The Amityville Horror follows a couple and their children who battle with the demonic presence in their home.
The Sixth Sense revolves around a Philadelphia child psychologist who tries to help a young boy.
