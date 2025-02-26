Ju-on: The Grudge to Ringu; Top 10 paranormal thrillers you should never dare to watch alone

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

Here’s a list of some top bone chilling paranormal films that you should never dare to watch alone

Ju-on: The Grudge revolves around a mysterious spirit who kills everyone who dares to enter the house.

Ringu revolves around Reiko, a reporter who sets out on the mission to know what happened to his niece and her friends.

The Exorcist follows a young girl who is possessed by a mysterious entity.

Shutter follows a couple named Jane and Tun who run over a girl in an accident.

Poltergeist revolves around a family’s home that becomes the center of paranormal activities.

The Others follows a woman who lives with her photosensitive children.

Paranormal Activity follows a couple who moves to a new house that is haunted.

Drag Me to Hell centers around a loan officer who is cursed by an old woman.

The Amityville Horror follows a couple and their children who battle with the demonic presence in their home.

The Sixth Sense revolves around a Philadelphia child psychologist who tries to help a young boy.

