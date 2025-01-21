Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and other top 10 anime series on Prime Video, Netflix, and Crunchyroll
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2025
Explore the best anime series that are available on Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll and Disney +, that range from action-packed adventures to heartwarming romances. These anime series offer something for everyone.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Available on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Prime Video follows a boy who swallows a cursed demon finger and becomes cursed himself.
One Piece: The story follows a boy named Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become the next King of the Pirates. It can be streamed on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Prime Video.
Haikyu!!: Available on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Prime Video, the story is about a high school student who becomes passionate about volleyball after seeing a championship match.
Violet Evergarden: It’s about an emotional ex-soldier who after the war becomes a ghostwriter and tries to connect with people. It’s available on Netflix.
Bleach: It follows the adventure of Ichigo Kurosaki who obtains the powers of a Soul Reaper a death personification similar to the Grim Reaper. It is available on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Prime Video.
Baki: Now available on Netflix, the plot centers on Baki who trains hard to surpass his legendary father who was a martial arts champion.
Tower of God: The story of Rachel and Bam, a girl who reached for the stars and a boy who needed nothing more than her. You can stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.
Mob Psycho 100: The story focuses on Kogeyama a school boy who is blessed with supernatural powers and leads an emotionally disturbed life. You can watch on Netflix and Prime Video.
Death Note: Streaming on Netflix, centers on a high school student who is on a crusade after he a super natural book that grants the ability to kill.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Boruto, son of Naruto Uzumaki, tries to become a great ninja just like his father. The series is available on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Prime Video.
