Kabir Singh to Udta Punjab; TOP 10 movies of Shahid Kapoor on Netflix, Prime Video and JioCinema

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2025

Shahid Kapoor is known for his acting and role. Here are some of the films you must watch.

Kabir Singh (Netflix) follows Kabir who is a genius yet hostile medical student and falls in love with Preeti from his college. When Preeti’s father knows about them, he opposes them.

Udta Punjab (Netflix) is based on the drug abuse by the youth population in the Indian state of Punjab and the various conspiracies surrounding it.

Bloody Daddy (JioCinema) centers on an alcoholic police officer after a drug bust, he finds himself in a terrible situation, where he has to combat a notorious crime lord.

Fida (Prime Video) focuses on Jai who falls in love with Neha unaware of her boyfriend Viktam’s evil intentions. He decides to take revenge for destroying his life.

Kaminey (Prime Video) is about two identical two who hope to end their misery and lead a prosperous life. However, things didn’t go as planned.

Haider (ZEE5) is about Haider, a young student who returns to Kashmir at the peak of the conflict to find out about his father's disappearance. He ends up being tugged into the politics of the state.

Jab We Met (JioCinema) centers on a heartbroken tycoon who is on the verge of committing suicide meets a bubbly girl on the train. After meeting the girl, his life changed.

Chup Chup Ke (Netflix) is about Jeetu who is saved by a fisherman from committing suicide. However, the fisherman sells him to a moneylender and Jeetu has to act accordingly.

R... Rajkumar (JioCinema) centers on Romeo, a ruffian who starts working for Shivraj, a drug lord. However, the two end up falling for the same girl and the two try to win her.

Jersey (Netflix) is about a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return in his late thirties driven by desire to represent team India and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

