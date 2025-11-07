Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi to Parizaad: Top 10 Pakistani drama with most twisted endings
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 07, 2025
Jaan-e-Jahan is a story of two people who are extremely in love with each other.
Parizaad is about a man named Parizaad who is unloved by his family.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi tells the story of a rich man's son who is crazy in love with a poor girl.
Namak Haram traces the life of a man who wants to get back at his boss.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay depicts the tale of two pure-hearted persons who, inadvertently, fall victim to the evil scheming of others.
Tere Bin presents the story of Meerab and Mutasim who are compelled to lead each other’s lives.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around Mustafa and Sharjeena, who portray the struggle of living in the same world but, ultimately, being apart.
Gentleman is about a bad guy who wants to quit everything just to be a good partner to the girl he loves.
Dar Si Jati Hai Sila tells the story of a girl, harassed by one of her relatives, who eventually fights back.
Yeh Dil Mera shows the life of a man who is on a killing mission for the person who assassinated his family.
