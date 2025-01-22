Kakuda, Stree and other Top 10 horror comedies on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 22, 2025
From friendly ghost to evil witch, horror comedies are a perfect blend of thrill with relief of laughter.
Kakuda- Available on ZEE5, it follows Sunny, a resident of Tathodi, a village haunted by a resentful spirit and one small mistake causes Sunny to be cursed.
Bhoothnath- Streaming on Prime video and Hotstar, it’s about Aditya and Anjali who move to a new house along with their son Banku. Soon after, Banku came across a ghost who lives in the house.
Stree- The story is set in a small Chanderi town where the men live in fear as a woman spirit attacks them during night. It’s available on Prime video and Hotstar.
Laxmii- Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the story revolves around a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. The movie is available on Hotstar.
Bhediya- Available on JioCinema, it focuses on Bhaskar who travels to a small town with his cousin for a project. However Bhaskar was attacked by a wolf that grants him the powers of a werewolf.
Roohi- It centres around Bhawra and Kattanni who kidnap Roohi in order to marry her off. Things take a turn as Roohi is possessed by demons. It is streaming on Netflix.
Munjya- It’s about a young man who visits his native village and unveils a family secret and a vengeful spirit, the Munjya who wants to get married. It’s available on Hotstar.
Phone Bhoot- Now streaming on Prime Video, it is about two ghostbusters who are reached out by a ghost for a business. However, their plans go downhill.
Bhoot Police- It centers around two brothers who run a fake exorcism business but were assigned to eradicate ghosts in a remote village. It is now streaming on Hotstar.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa- The plot centers around an NRI and his wife who decides to stay in his ancestral home without paying heed to the warning about ghosts. It’s available on Netflix and Hotstar.
