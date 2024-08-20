Kalki 2898 AD on more movies, web series releasing on OTT this week

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on August 22 on OTT. The Hindi version will release on Netflix while the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam version will be up on Prime Video.

The season 2 of Pachinko will begin streaming on Apple TV from August 23.

Blood For Dust will be up on Lionsgate Play on August 23. It stars Kit Harrington and others.

Tikdam starring Amit Sial, Divyansh Dwivedi, Bhanu is releasing on August 23 on JioCinema. It is a story that delves into the bond of a father and his children.

Terror Tuesday: Extreme has dropped on Netflix already. The story revolves around listeners of Angkhan Khlumpong - A Thai horror show.

Angry Young Men - the story of Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan partnership has premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

Raayan is coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 23. Starring Dhanush, it is a thrilling revenge drama.

The Frog is a Korean supernatural drama that will stream on Netflix from August 23.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is to release on August 23 on Amazon Prime Video. It gives an insight into life of Uorfi Javed.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is receiving mixed reactions already from fans.

