Kalki 2898 AD on OTT: When and where to watch
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 02, 2024
After releasing on big screens finally Kalki 2898 AD has got an OTT release date.
According to sources, the film might come on Amazon Prime Video.
Reportedly, the film will release on OTT on 23 August of 2024.
Kalki 2898 AD broke various records and created new ones as well.
It was made with a massive budget of 600 crore rupees.
All the actors like Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika got much love and attention for the film.
Many special cameos were also made by big celebrities in the film.
Fans can watch this film for just 100 rs on big screens from August 2 for just one week.
