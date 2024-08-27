Kalki 2898 Hindi takes up number one spot on Netflix; check top 10 movies trending in India today
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 27, 2024
The Hindi version of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is trending on number one spot today on Netflix in India.
It is followed by Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu's romance thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is on the third spot. He plays a vigilant who fights for justice.
The Union is a spy action comedy drama. It is trending on fourth spot.
Vijay Sethupathi's nerve-chilling mystery thriller Maharaja is one the fifth spot.
The Meg is about a research crew stuck at the bottom of the sea.
Incoming is about high school students getting ready for the biggest party. It is on seventh spot.
Shezam! Fury of the Gods is on eighth spot. It is about foster siblings with superpowers.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is about a gang retrieving a magical relic.
Robert De Niro ad Anne Hathaway's film The Intern has taken up the last spot. The movie about 70-year-old intern is simply heart touching.
