Stree 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa; Top 10 horror comedy films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platform
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 28, 2025
Take a break from your busy schedule and watch these top horror comedy films that will leave you in splits.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological comedy horror film that revolves around an NRI man and his wife. You can watch it on Netflix.
Golmaal Again is a supernatural horror comedy directed by Rohit Shetty. It is available on Hotstar.
Stree revolves around the people of chanderi who are scared to walk out at night. It is available on Prime Video.
Bhootnath revolves around a newly shifted family who experience funny incidents in their house. It is available on Prime Video.
Kanchana: Muni 2 is one of the most popular South-Indian horror comedy films that centers on Raghava. You can watch it on Google Play.
Bhediya revolves around Bhaskar, a man who transforms into a werewolf. It is streaming on Jio Cinema.
Stree 2 revolves around the detailed story of Stree and a monster. It is available on Prime video.
Roohi is another comedy horror film starring Rajkumar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor. It is available on Netflix.
Laxmii revolves around a man who gets possessed by a ghost. It is streaming on Hotstar.
