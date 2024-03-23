Kangana Ranaut’s Top 10 most underrated performances to watch on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Known for her versatility, we take a look at some of the best roles played by Kangana Ranaut on the occasion of her birthday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalaivii, starring as Jayalalithaa, Kangana plays the iconic actress and politician, in this biographical film. On Netlifx.

Ungli, Kangana added depth to the storyline with her character's motivations as Maya. On Netflix.

Kangana played the role of Payal, a free-spirited woman in a romantic relationship with the male lead in Katti Batti. On Apple TV.

Kangana had a special appearance Shootout At Wadala, playing as a love interest of one of the central characters. On Hotstar.

Kangana Ranaut played the role of Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi champion who decides to make a comeback in Panga. On YouTube.

Kangana Ranaut played the titular role of Praful Patel who gets involved in crime to fulfill her desires in Simran. On Prime Video.

Kangana portrayed the character of Julia in Rangoon, an actress caught in a love triangle amidst World War II. On Jio Cinema.

Kites is a love triangle movie where Kangana portrays the character of Gina Grover, adding layers to the drama. On Prime Video.

Revolver Rani saw Kangana portray the role of Alka Singh, a politically active woman with a complex persona. On Zee5.

Kangana starred as Bobby Grewal in Judgementall Hai Kya, a woman with a troubled past who becomes involved in a murder mystery.

