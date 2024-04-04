Kantara and other Top 10 best Indian films inspired by Indian mythology to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 04, 2024
HanuMan is inspired by Lord Hanuman and Teja Sajji's character is seen gaining superpowers of Lord Hanuman. Watch on ZEE5 and JioCinema.
Raajneeti starring Ranbir and Katrina is about the power struggle in a political family just like Kaurava and Pandava in Mahabharata. Watch on Netflix.
Ranbir, Alia starrer Brahmastra is on Disney Plus Hotstar and is about Shiva who gets pyrokinetic powers and risk his life to save the universe.
Abhishek, Aishwarya's Raavan on Amazon Prime Video is a story of Beera, a Naxalite and Dev, a cop. Beera kidnaps Dev's wife.
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is about an archaeologist who takes interest in drafting a report on the Ram Setu. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is about Kaadubettu Shiva who gets possessed by demigod Guliga Daiva and Panjurli Daiva. You can stream it on Netflix.
Dasavathaaram on YouTube starring Kamal Haasan in main role explores the concept of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.
