The Buckingham Murders to Enola Holmes; Top 10 mystery thrillers to watch on Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2025

Netflix brings to you the most amazing contents that will keep you glued to the screen. Here’s a list of top mystery thrillers you need to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash follows an inspector Shekhawat who gets involved in a mysterious case to cope up with the pain of losing his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forensic follows a group of officers who are on the mission to catch a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Buckingham Murders is about an officer who sets out to investigate the kidnapping of a child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai follows an investigation in a secretive family after a newly married landlord is murdered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enola Holmes centers on a girl with the same name who sets out on the mission to search for her missing mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pale Blue Eye centers on veteran detective Augustus Landor who investigates a series of gruesome murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reptile centers on a detective who wants to uncover the secrets behind the murder of a young estate agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla follows Naina, a successful entrepreneur who gets trapped in a case when her lover is found dead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 Khoon Maaf follows Susanna who is hungry for love and will go to any extent for it

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now You See Me centers on a group of four magicians who are chased by an FBI agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shaitaan to Bulbbul; TOP 10 Indian supernatural thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioCinema

 

 Find Out More