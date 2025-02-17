The Buckingham Murders to Enola Holmes; Top 10 mystery thrillers to watch on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 17, 2025
Netflix brings to you the most amazing contents that will keep you glued to the screen. Here’s a list of top mystery thrillers you need to watch.
Talaash follows an inspector Shekhawat who gets involved in a mysterious case to cope up with the pain of losing his son.
Forensic follows a group of officers who are on the mission to catch a serial killer.
Buckingham Murders is about an officer who sets out to investigate the kidnapping of a child.
Raat Akeli Hai follows an investigation in a secretive family after a newly married landlord is murdered.
Enola Holmes centers on a girl with the same name who sets out on the mission to search for her missing mother.
The Pale Blue Eye centers on veteran detective Augustus Landor who investigates a series of gruesome murders.
Reptile centers on a detective who wants to uncover the secrets behind the murder of a young estate agent.
Badla follows Naina, a successful entrepreneur who gets trapped in a case when her lover is found dead.
7 Khoon Maaf follows Susanna who is hungry for love and will go to any extent for it
Now You See Me centers on a group of four magicians who are chased by an FBI agent.
