Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Top 8 war based movies on OTT that will make you salute the real heroes
Nikita Thakkar
| Jul 26, 2024
Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video is based on Capt Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life for his country in Kargil War.
Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama about the First Field Marshal of India. He served the country during five major wars.
Border is based on events from Battle of Longewala (1971). It is on Prime Video.
1971 movie on YouTube is about the Indian Prisoners of War captured during the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war.
Pippa is a biographical drama based on Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron during Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. It is on Prime Video.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is on Netflix. It is about Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who served during Kargil War.
Hrithik Roshan's movie Lakshya has a backdrop of 1999 Kargil War adding to the patriotic feels. It's on Netflix.
LOC: Kargil is on Prime Video. The movie has a backdrop of Kargil War.
Tango Charlie starring Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and others is on Disney+Hotstar. It is all about bravery of Indian soldiers.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is about the military action carried out by Indian Army militants attacked URI in 2016 killing several soldiers.
