Karisma Kapoor Birthday: 8 movies of the OG diva on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
As Karisma Kapoor turns 50 years old on 25th June 2024, we take a look at some of her best movies streaming on OTT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raja Hindustani saw Karisma play a rich and independent woman who defies her family to marry a simple cab driver. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil To Pagal Hai featured Karisma as a vibrant dancer in a love triangle with her best friend Rahul and newcomer Pooja. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zubeidaa, a spirited and ambitious actress who becomes the second wife of a Maharaja. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fiza, a determined young woman who embarks on a quest to find her missing brother amidst communal riots. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Saath-Saath Hain saw her play the role of Sapna, a cheerful and loving woman engaged to a wealthy family. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Judwaa saw her play the role of Mala, the bubbly and spirited love interest of one of the twin brothers. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anari, Raj Nandini, a princess who falls in love with a common man, played by Venkatesh. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Biwi No.1 saw Kapoor play Pooja, a devoted housewife who struggles to keep her family together when her husband strays. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Hindi films to make you fall in love with Mumbai on OTT
Find Out More