KGF star Yash: Watch top 7 films of the south superstar on Amazon Prime, Zee 5 and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
The Kannada actor Yash, affectionately referred to as the "Rocking Star," turns 38 on Monday.
He rose to extraordinary fame in South India and across the country with his ground-breaking film series, KGF.
Prior to becoming an action star, Yash won our hearts in the romantic comedy Googly, in which he and Kriti Kharbanda played the key parts.
In the dramatic action-comedy Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Yash plays a bold college student who takes a lot of inspiration from actor Vishnuvardhan, who plays Ramachari in the movie Naagarahaavu.
Santhu Straight Forward is the official remake of Vaalu, a humorous love triangle-based Tamil film.
Yash, Amulya, and Anant Nag play the key parts in the epic historical action film Gajakesari.
Yash and Meghana Raj play the main roles in Raja Huli, a comedy-drama that is a remake of the 2012 Tamil film Sundarapandian.
The tale of Yuva, a troublemaker who develops into a neighborhood goon, is told in this Manju Mandavya film, Masterpiece.
Power-hungry Yash, also known as Raja Krishnappa Bairya, Rocky in K.G.F. 1, is determined to fulfill his mother's dying wish which is for him to become a wealthy man.
