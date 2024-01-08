Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and other Top 10 coming of age Bollywood movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming of age story of three friends living their life in Mumbai amid heartfelt emotions. On Netflix.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a movie about 4 friends who set out on a trip to Spain to find themselves and defeat their own fears. On Prime Video.
Tamasha is the love story of Ved and Tara who fall in love on a holiday but don’t tell each other about their identity. On Zee5.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, one of the best coming of age movies, about 4 friends who decide to go on a trip that changed their lives. On Prime Video.
Udaan follows the coming of age story of Rohan who gets expelled from the school but still has dreams of his own that he wants to fulfil. On Netflix.
Kai Po Che! follows the story of three friends whose bond gets challenged as they fight an uphill battle. On Netflix.
Bangalore Days is a movie about 3 cousins who finally fulfil their dream of relocating to Bangalore but face challenges that develop them as a person. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Highway follows the story of Veera who finds a new meaning of life after getting abducted by a gangster. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Anirudh takes a trip back to memory lane to remember his college days alongside his friends. Watch Chhichhore on Disney+ Hotstar
Wake Up Sid is a wholesome story about a rich and spoiled guy who finally learns the meaning of life with the help of a girl. On Netflix.
