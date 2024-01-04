Kho Gaye Hum Kahan emerges No. 1 holiday watch on Netflix, check Top 10
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan follows the story of 3 friends in their 20s navigating life amid different emotions in Mumbai.
Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is a thriller movie about the disappearance of a school teacher and a possible explicit leaked video.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true crime movie investigating the six deaths of the same family.
Rebel Moon is the story of a settlement at the edge of the moon which is in danger and all their hopes lie on the shoulders of one single person.
Aadikeshava is the story of a young man whose family secrets are revealed under unforeseen circumstances, continue the story on Netflix.
Starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in lead roles, Aquaman is the first movie of the Aquaman series by DC.
Three of Us is a feel-good drama on Netflix filled with emotions about love, loss, and healing.
A Maverick with 30 years of experience trains a group of students for a special mission. Watch Top Gun Maverick on Netflix.
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's masterpiece Jawan is still trending on Netflix as its extended cut holds the 9th place on the list.
Dhak Dhak is an adventure movie that follows 4 women on a road trip from Delhi to Ladakh.
