Khuda aur Muhabbat to Mere Paas Tum Ho; Top 10 most heart-breaking Pakistani dramas that will shatter your heart
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 03, 2025
Pakistani dramas have been lauded for their amazing plots that resonate with the viewers. Here’s a list of the most emotional Pakistani dramas that will make you cry.
Mann Mayal centers on two neighbours who have to go through a lot to be together.
Mere Paas Tum Ho centers on a man who is madly in love with his wife.
Dar Si Jati Hai Sila centers on a girl ill-treated by one of her relatives.
Khuda Aur Muhabbat revolves around a wealthy man who falls in love with the girl.
Ishq Murshid revolves around a son of a rich politician who changes his lifestyle for a girl.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay centers on two innocent people who have to overcome their challenges to be together.
Dastaan highlights the story of partition of India following Hassan and Bano.
Pyaare Afzal centers on a carefree young man of the same name.
Alif centers on a man who has a traumatic childhood.
Humsafar follows two individuals who are forced to marry each other.
