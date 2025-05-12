Kill Bill: Volume 1 to Jack Reacher and Ballerina ; Top 10 adrenaline-pumping action thriller films you must-watch
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2025
Here are the best action thriller films that you must watch at least once
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baby John centers on DCP Satya, who fakes his own death to protect his daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill Bill: Volume 1 centers around a pregnant assassin who is attacked by his ex-boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jack Reacher follows James Barr, a former US Army sniper who is accused of killing five people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sicario follows Kate Macer, an FBI agent who is exposed to some harsh realities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salt is an action mystery movie that centers around Evelyn Salt’s a CIA agent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Gray Man revolves around a CIA’s top asset.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ballerina follows Ok-ju, who sets out on a special mission to avenge her friend’s death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Carter follows a man who wakes up missing his memories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Bourne Ultimatum focuses on Jason Bourne, who sets out on a mission to uncover his dark past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apocalypto follows Jaguar Paw, a young man who is captured by the rulers of a kingdom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Good Bad Ugly to Gram Chikitsalay: OTT Releases this week you SHOULDN’T miss at all
Find Out More