Kill, Call Me Bae and more: Top 8 new movies, web series releasing on OTT this week
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 02, 2024
Kill - the most violent film starring Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 6.
Call Me Bae, a web series starring Ananya Panday will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 6.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die is going to stream on Netflix from September 6. The movie stars Will Smith, Jacob Scipio and others.
On September 3, The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will premiere on JioCinema.
The Perfect Couple will be up on Netflix on September 5. It is about a shocking death during a wedding.
The Eternal Daughter will be up on Lionsgate Play on September 6.
The second season of action thriller Tanaav will begin streaming on SonyLiv from September 6. It is the part one of season two.
Committee Kurrollu, a Telugu language drama, will release on OTT platform ETV Win on September 6. It has a 9.3 rating on IMDb.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is coming to Lionsgate Play on September 6.
Rebel Ridge will be streaming on Netflix from September 6.
