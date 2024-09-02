Kill, Call Me Bae and more: Top 8 new movies, web series releasing on OTT this week

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2024

Kill - the most violent film starring Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Call Me Bae, a web series starring Ananya Panday will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is going to stream on Netflix from September 6. The movie stars Will Smith, Jacob Scipio and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On September 3, The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will premiere on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Perfect Couple will be up on Netflix on September 5. It is about a shocking death during a wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Eternal Daughter will be up on Lionsgate Play on September 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second season of action thriller Tanaav will begin streaming on SonyLiv from September 6. It is the part one of season two.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Committee Kurrollu, a Telugu language drama, will release on OTT platform ETV Win on September 6. It has a 9.3 rating on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is coming to Lionsgate Play on September 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rebel Ridge will be streaming on Netflix from September 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack and more web series on OTT based on true events

 

 Find Out More