Kill Me, Heal Me to True Beauty: TOP 10 Korean dramas that showcases unbreakable sibling bonds
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Melting Me Softly (Prime Video) tells the story of Ma Dong-Chan and Ko Mi-Ran, who take part in an experiment and end it 20 years in the future.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill Me, Heal Me (Viki) centres around Cha Do-hyun, a third-generation business heir who developed dissociative identity disorder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True Beauty (Netflix) depicts the story of a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because of being perceived as ugly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 (Netflix) follows a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Family: The Unbreakable Bond (JioHotstar) focuses on a secret agent who lives a double life and conceals his true identity from his wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Father is Strange (Prime Video) is about a middle-class family that lives on the outskirts. However, their life is turned upside down when a young man shows up at the household.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cheese In The Trap (Viki) projects on Hong Seol, a student from a poor family, who falls in love with a rich young man who is very manipulative and psychopathic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (Netflix) is about Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Little Women (Netflix) tells the story of three poor sisters who long for money, independence, and love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) focuses on Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Drishyam to A Wednesday and Baby: Top 10 films to watch if you liked Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2
Find Out More