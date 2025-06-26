Kill Me, Heal Me to True Beauty: TOP 10 Korean dramas that showcases unbreakable sibling bonds

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2025

Here is a list of dramas to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Melting Me Softly (Prime Video) tells the story of Ma Dong-Chan and Ko Mi-Ran, who take part in an experiment and end it 20 years in the future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Me, Heal Me (Viki) centres around Cha Do-hyun, a third-generation business heir who developed dissociative identity disorder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Beauty (Netflix) depicts the story of a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because of being perceived as ugly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reply 1988 (Netflix) follows a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family: The Unbreakable Bond (JioHotstar) focuses on a secret agent who lives a double life and conceals his true identity from his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Father is Strange (Prime Video) is about a middle-class family that lives on the outskirts. However, their life is turned upside down when a young man shows up at the household.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheese In The Trap (Viki) projects on Hong Seol, a student from a poor family, who falls in love with a rich young man who is very manipulative and psychopathic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (Netflix) is about Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Little Women (Netflix) tells the story of three poor sisters who long for money, independence, and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) focuses on Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Drishyam to A Wednesday and Baby: Top 10 films to watch if you liked Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

 

 Find Out More