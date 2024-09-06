Kill on Disney Plus Hotstar and more Top 8 crime thrillers on OTT with shocking plots that will keep you glued
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 06, 2024
Kill movie is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The action crime thriller will give you chills. A night in train takes a drastic turn when dacoits take over.
Maharaja on Netflix is a crime thriller that will keep you at the edge-of-your-seat. A father seeks revenge after his daughter is wronged.
Kavaludaari is a mystery crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video. A traffic constable finds three skulls and tries to solve the mystery around it.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist is on Zee5. It is about a serial killer targeting movie critics.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth remains to be one of the most loved crime thrillers with twisted plot. It is about a man who is wrongly accused of murder. Watch on Zee5.
Ugly on Disney+Hotstar is about a man hunting for his missing daughter.
Talaash has a pretty twisted plot. The movie on Netflix is about a cop and a mysterious death case of an actor.
Mom on Netflix is a shocking take of a step-mother seeking revenge from culprits who abused her daughter.
In Baazigar, no one anticipated Ajay will kill Seema in the most brutal way. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
NH 10 is brutally violent and how. A road trip leads to serial killing in this film available on JioCinema.
