Kill to release on OTT: Check when and where to watch it

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2024

The amazing film "Kill," starring Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal, is capturing the hearts of viewers in theaters.

Together, Karan Johar and Guneet Monga produced the movie, which hit theaters on July 5.

The film, which Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt is the director of, will also be available on OTT.

Aside from Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Adriza Sinha are some of the stars from "Kill."

45 to 60 days after its release date, it will be streamed on the over-the-top platform, according to reports in the media.

The formal date has not yet been disclosed.

However, it's prepared for its digital release in the US. The reports state that this movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar very soon.

If you have not watched Kill, you can now stream it on OTT soon.

