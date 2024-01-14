Killer Soup and more Top 10 latest movies, web series on Netflix that have everyone hooked
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Killer Soup stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma. The series is being loved by all as it has a twisted tale of a chef trying to replace husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LIFT starring Kevin Hart is being credited as one of the best heist dramas on Netflix as of now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fool Me Once is a thriller web series revolving around Maya Stern who is exposed to a deadly conspiracy involving her alleged murdered husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first episode of Boy Swallows Universe released on January 11. The intriguing story of a young boy facing the harsh realities of life got everyone hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Detective Forst is a Polish web series revolving around a Detective who goes out of his way to solve a brutal murder case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new season of The Good Doctor is now up on Netflix India. The series is coming to an end with season 7.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Trust: A Game of Greed released in January 10. It is about 11 strangers and a quarter million.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hi Nana starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur is still among the trending films on Netflix. It released on January 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gyeongseong Creature season 2 is an apocalyptic thriller that will send chills down your spine. It is a must watch for zombie/monster lovers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shastry Virudh Shastry is a story of young boy who becomes the centre of family drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Society of the Snow is about an Uruguayan flight crashing in Andes. It is a survival drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean Melodramas to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More