Killer Soup and other Top 10 mystery crime thriller web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Killer Soup on Netflix stars Konkana Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on Disney Plus Hotstar stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games on Netflix is about a cop and a gangster named Ganesh Gaitonde.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aranyak on Netflix is about a cop who tries to find missing teens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop who investigates an assassination case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Duranga on ZEE5 is abotu a woman who finds secrets about her husband's past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur series on JioCinema stars Arshad Warsi in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya on Disney Plus Hotstar is about an IAS officer who plans to solve the mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video stars Sonakshi Sinha in main role wherein she is all set to catch a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot on JioCinema is about a cop being assinged an acid attack case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: Top 10 unforgettable songs from SLB's films

 

 Find Out More